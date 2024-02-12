H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.56

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 30249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

