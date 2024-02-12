Head-To-Head Contrast: Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) versus Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 125.15 -$59.93 million ($3.66) -0.49 Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sino Biopharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unity Biotechnology and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.13%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -88.92% -45.91% Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unity Biotechnology beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection. It also provides surgery/analgesia medicines comprising Debaian cataplasms and Gaisanchun soft capsules; and cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Yilunping and Kaina tablets. In addition, the company is involved in the long term investments; and healthcare and hospital business. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

