Headlands Technologies LLC Has $127,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. TD Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $142.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $194.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

