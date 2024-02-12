Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,286,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $97.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

