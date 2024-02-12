Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $12.42 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

