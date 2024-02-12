Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7,541.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after purchasing an additional 966,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $146.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $147.37.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

