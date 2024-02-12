Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $112.21 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

