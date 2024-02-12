Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cactus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Cactus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 127,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

