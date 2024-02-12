Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.62. 1,975,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,721. The company has a market cap of $393.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.66. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heron Therapeutics

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP William P. Forbes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ira Duarte bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.