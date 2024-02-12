Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HXL opened at $72.89 on Monday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

