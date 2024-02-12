HI (HI) Tops One Day Volume of $288,845.15

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, HI has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.67 million and $288,845.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015618 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.93 or 1.00121044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00185790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060169 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $301,922.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

