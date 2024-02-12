Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.74

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 9737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $873.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.