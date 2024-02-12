HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $27.10. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,000. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 432,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

