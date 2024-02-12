Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.59. The stock had a trading volume of 694,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

