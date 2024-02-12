Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.59. 1,125,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,629. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

