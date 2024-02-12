HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Head to Head Survey

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HORIBA and Alpha Star Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Star Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HORIBA has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Star Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.1% of Alpha Star Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Alpha Star Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Alpha Star Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $262.35 million $6.89 9.80 Alpha Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Star Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Alpha Star Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 14.20% 12.94% 7.77% Alpha Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats Alpha Star Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.