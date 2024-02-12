Horizen Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.80 or 0.00015665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.33 million and $7.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,661,025 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

