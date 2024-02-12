Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

