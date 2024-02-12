Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGT traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $522.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,975. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.03 and a 200-day moving average of $451.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $522.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

