Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

DIS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.72. 5,139,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,292,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.77.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

