H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$210.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

