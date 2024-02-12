Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.49% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $7.80 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

