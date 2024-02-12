Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 3.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $43,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Humana by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.35. 340,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

