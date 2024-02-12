Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 174.3% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 501,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $5,890,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.