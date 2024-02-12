Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,567.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyliion news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 481,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,654.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,202 shares of company stock worth $212,175. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

About Hyliion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 353.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

