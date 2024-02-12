Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.53

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 14541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 4.5 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

