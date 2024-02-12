IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,049 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 8.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IAC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

IAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

