IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,642,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 147,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

