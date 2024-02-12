Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.08.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$80.55. The company had a trading volume of 355,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.30. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

