Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $115.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Impinj stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,002,454.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $473,718. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

