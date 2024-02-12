Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.
Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on INFY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %
Infosys stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.