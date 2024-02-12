Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INFY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.