Insider Buying: DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Purchases 47,345 Shares of Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £473.45 ($593.52).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 27,725 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £277.25 ($347.56).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 59,355 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £64,696.95 ($81,104.36).

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £116,435.32 ($145,963.80).

DP Eurasia Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of DPEU stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 28,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,970. DP Eurasia has a twelve month low of GBX 38.40 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £133.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,822.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.13.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

