Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ALGT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
