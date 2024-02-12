Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

