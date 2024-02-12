Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 21,489 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $192.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 387,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

