Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Sells $5,737,173.93 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

SKX opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

