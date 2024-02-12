Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $19,378,740.14 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $233.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

