Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$3.51 per share for the quarter.

TSE IFC opened at C$208.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$214.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$201.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$227.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

