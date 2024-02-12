Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of IDN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

