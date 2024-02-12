Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,872 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $214,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,189. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.