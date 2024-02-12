Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 10th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $4.61 on Monday, hitting $383.61. The company had a trading volume of 500,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,267,144 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

