InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 638.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,150.54%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
