InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 638.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,150.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

