Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.97

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 42954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

