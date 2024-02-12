Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.97

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 42954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.