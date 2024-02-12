Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Lowered by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 540,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,450. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

