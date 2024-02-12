Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sykon Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.3% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $437.09. 5,667,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,751,703. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $437.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.