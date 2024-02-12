Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $1,791,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,451,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,556,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

