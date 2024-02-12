Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 433.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 283,989 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 420.1% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,084,000 after purchasing an additional 276,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 293.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 143,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,783,000 after acquiring an additional 134,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.46. 327,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

