Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.42

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 41445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

