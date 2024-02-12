Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.85

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 337806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

