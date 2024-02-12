Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) recently:

1/30/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

1/3/2024 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

12/22/2023 – Ameriprise Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $365.00.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $399.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,727. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

